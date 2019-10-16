India will face Great Britain in their next match on October 18. (Photo/Hockey India Twitter)
India will face Great Britain in their next match on October 18. (Photo/Hockey India Twitter)

Sultan of Johor Cup: India defeat Australia 5-1

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 17:25 IST

Johor Bahru [Malaysia], Oct 16 (ANI): The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team thrashed Australia 5-1 on Wednesday and sealed their place in the finals of the 9th Sultan of Johor Cup.
India had the first sight of goal in the opening minute, courtesy an Australian mistake. A misjudgment of an aerial ball meant Gursahibjit Singh was clear on goal in the circle. Robert Maclennan was quick to come off his line and block the angles, before clearing the ball to safety.
The Men in Blue earned their first penalty corner of the game in the second quarter, but Gursahibjit was unable to capitalize on it.
India scored their first goal in the 26th minute. Shilanand Lakra went around Maclennan to score and give his team a lead. It was the Dilpreet-Lakra combination in the 29th minute that caused havoc in the Australian defense, as the latter scored to double India's tally. India went into half time leading 2-0.
In the 44th minute, Dilpreet turned, swerved and unleashed a superb reverse hit into the far corner to give India a 3-0 lead.
India earned a third PC at the start of the third quarter, and Sanjay's drag flick was deflected by Gursahibjit to extend India's lead. Mandeep Mor added more gloss to the scoreline with a superb drag-flick in the 50th minute. Aaron Knight scored a consolation in the 57th minute for Australia as India wrapped up a 5-1 victory.
India will face Great Britain in its next round-robin league-stage match in Johor Bahru on October 18. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 18:27 IST

IOC announces plan to move Tokyo 2020 Olympics marathon, race...

Lausanne [Switzerland], Oct 16 (ANI): The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday announced that it is planning to move the Tokyo 2020 Olympics marathon and race walking events to Sapporo, the host city of the Olympic Winter Games 1972.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 17:44 IST

Blue Tigers thank supporters for turning up in numbers

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): After playing an unexpected 1-1 draw against Bangladesh, the Blue Tigers are thankful to their supporters for coming out in larger numbers at Salt Lake Stadium on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 17:12 IST

Pakistan U19 to play friendly cricket matches against China

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 16 (ANI): Pakistan U19 will leave for Beijing on Wednesday evening to play friendly cricket matches against the home and Afghanistan U19 squads.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 16:22 IST

Bumrah shares throwback picture from his teenage days

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Wednesday shared a major throwback picture of himself from his early days.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 16:10 IST

Mustafizur Rahman's selection for India tour subjected to...

Dubai [UAE], Oct 16 (ANI): Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has to prove his fitness in the upcoming round of the National Cricket League (NCL) to be considered for India tour said chief selector Minhajul Abedin on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 15:03 IST

We can't blame Sandhu for the goal: India coach Igor Stimac

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): After India's 1-1 draw against Bangladesh in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers, Blue Tigers' coach Igor Stimac defended Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's error and said that the goalkeeper shouldn't be blamed for the goal.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 14:36 IST

Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes youngest cricketer to score double ton

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Mumbai batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal has become the youngest cricketer to smash a double ton in 50-overs cricket including List A and ODI.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:34 IST

Mithali Raj gives befitting reply to Twitter troll!

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): India women's ODI skipper Mithali Raj had the perfect response to a fan who criticised her for not being fluent in her mother tongue 'Tamil'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:00 IST

I want to play in all formats for Australia, says Nathan Lyon

Dubai [UAE], Oct 16 (ANI): After not making it to the T20 side for Sri Lanka and Pakistan series, Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon is hopeful of playing for the team in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup next year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:54 IST

Hardik Pandya gets nostalgic, remembers his ODI debut

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Wednesday shared a throwback picture and recalled the moment when he was handed the Indian cap by former India skipper Kapil Dev.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:02 IST

We didn't get the ball to reverse: Kagiso Rabada

Dubai [UAE], Oct 16 (ANI): After suffering a massive defeat in the second Test match on Sunday, South Africa bowler Kagiso Rabada said that the pacers didn't get the ball to reverse.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 11:29 IST

Bangladesh's goalkeeper was man of the match in my opinion:...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): After India's 1-1 draw against Bangladesh in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers, Blue Tigers' coach Igor Stimac praised opponent's goalkeeper, saying that he was the man of the match in his opinion.

Read More
iocl