Sultan of Johor Cup: India defeat Australia 5-1

Johor Bahru [Malaysia], Oct 16 (ANI): The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team thrashed Australia 5-1 on Wednesday and sealed their place in the finals of the 9th Sultan of Johor Cup.

India had the first sight of goal in the opening minute, courtesy an Australian mistake. A misjudgment of an aerial ball meant Gursahibjit Singh was clear on goal in the circle. Robert Maclennan was quick to come off his line and block the angles, before clearing the ball to safety.

The Men in Blue earned their first penalty corner of the game in the second quarter, but Gursahibjit was unable to capitalize on it.

India scored their first goal in the 26th minute. Shilanand Lakra went around Maclennan to score and give his team a lead. It was the Dilpreet-Lakra combination in the 29th minute that caused havoc in the Australian defense, as the latter scored to double India's tally. India went into half time leading 2-0.

In the 44th minute, Dilpreet turned, swerved and unleashed a superb reverse hit into the far corner to give India a 3-0 lead.

India earned a third PC at the start of the third quarter, and Sanjay's drag flick was deflected by Gursahibjit to extend India's lead. Mandeep Mor added more gloss to the scoreline with a superb drag-flick in the 50th minute. Aaron Knight scored a consolation in the 57th minute for Australia as India wrapped up a 5-1 victory.

India will face Great Britain in its next round-robin league-stage match in Johor Bahru on October 18. (ANI)

