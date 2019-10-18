India play out a 3-3 draw against Great Britain. (Photo/Hockey India Twitter)
India play out a 3-3 draw against Great Britain. (Photo/Hockey India Twitter)

Sultan of Johor Cup: India play out draw against Great Britain

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:10 IST

Johor Bahru [Malaysia], Oct 18 (ANI): Indian junior men's hockey team played out a brilliant 3-3 draw against Great Britain in their final round-robin game at the 9th Sultan of Johor Cup here on Friday.
In the first quarter, India controlled the pace of the game and were at the forefront of most attacks but unable to breach the Great Britain defence in the final third.
India won the first penalty corner of the game in the 11th minute. From the injection, the ball fell to Dinachandra Singh whose shot on goal was parried by Oliver Payne in Great Britain's goal. The two teams went into the break at 0-0.
In the second quarter, India picked up pace and slowly started asserting more in the midfield. The first clear opportunity fell to Gursahibjit Singh, released by a superb pass from Sudeep Chirmako. Gursahibjit's shot though was dragged wide. Soon enough Payne was called into action once again, this time when Sanjay went through one-on-one with the goalkeeper, who did enough to thwart the attempt.
The team slowly turned the screw and chances fell in bursts, Sanjay dragging another penalty corner wide, before Great Britain finally got their first chance of the game.
It came off from penalty corner in the 27th minute, Ioan Wall's drag-flick giving them the first goal of the game. India hit back almost immediately and if not for Payne's brilliance they would had the equaliser, via Shilanand Lakra. His reflex saves though meant that India went into half-time trailing 1-0.
Great Britain were quicker off the blocks in the third quarter and doubled their advantage in the 23rd minute through an Andrew McConnell goal. Almost from the restart, India won a penalty corner. Mandeep Mor's subsequent drag flick was saved by Payne and from the rebound, Dilpreet's reverse was cleared off the line by their defence. Despite India's multiple circle penetrations and constant attack, a goal eluded them. The teams went into the final break with Great Britain leading 2-0.
With their backs against the wall, urgency came into India's play and right from the push back they wrested control of the game. With momentum on their side, India pushed for the equaliser and soon they had one. Off a succession of penalty corners, each of which put Great Britain under more pressure, Mor finally breached the rushers to score the equaliser in the 51st minute. Great Britain knew they needed just a draw to qualify for the final, but India were not letting them up.
In the 57th minute, India were awarded a penalty stroke, after Dilpreet was brought down illegally in the circle. Sharda Nand Tiwari made no mistake from the spot to give India the lead. With India now happy to defend, it was Great Britain's turn to look for the equaliser, and with virtually the last action of the game, a penalty corner won in the 59th minute Matthew Renshaw scored, ensuring a rematch in the final.
India will face Great Britain in the final of the Sultan of Johor Cup here on October 19. (ANI)

