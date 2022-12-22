Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin receives Hockey World Cup 2023 Trophy in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)[India], December 22 (ANI): The Trophy Tour of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela reaches Chennai after a successful visit to Mumbai.

Honourable Chief Minister Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin unveiled the trophy in the august presence of Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Government of Tamil Nadu at the Chennai Secretariat.

The prestigious trophy was exhibited at the Victory War Memorial and was then received by Udhayanidhi Stalin, Sekar Babu, Minister of Charitable Endowments of Tamil Nadu, Ma Subramaniam, Minister of Health and Family Welfare of Tamil Nadu, Sekar J Manoharan, Treasurer, Hockey India and President of Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, P Senthil Rajkumar and C.T. Soji, General Secretaries, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, Chennai. Former World Cup legends and Olympians - B.P. Govinda, V.J. Phillips, Leslie Fernandez, V Baskaran, Thirumalvalavan and Dinesh Naiyak were also present at the event.



The Hockey World Cup 2023 Trophy will be displayed at Pheonix Marketcity Mall in Chennai for the masses and will reach the southernmost part of India - Kerala next.

In the lead up to the prestigious FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela which begins on 13th January 2023, the coveted trophy will travel across 13 states and one Union Territory before returning to Odisha on 25 December, thus giving the fans and public a chance to engage with the prestigious trophy before the winning team lifts it on 29th January 2023.

The nationwide Trophy Tour was launched in Bhubaneswar on 5th December by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik. Following this, the trophy will journey across West Bengal, Manipur, Assam, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, New Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

