Drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh (Photo/ Rupinder Pal Singh Twitter)
Drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh (Photo/ Rupinder Pal Singh Twitter)

Time to put everything into preparation for Olympic games: Rupinder Pal Singh

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:55 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Rupinder Pal Singh, the drag-flicker of India men's hockey team, on Thursday pitched for greater efforts for Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
The team had defeated Russia 11-3 on aggregate in the FIH Olympic qualifiers to seal their place for Tokyo 2020.
"Our aim was to make sure we qualified for the Olympics, and now that we have secured our place, it is now time to put everything into preparing for the Olympic Games. We have nine months to prepare for the quadrennial event, and playing in the FIH Pro League will serve as good preparation for us. We will be able to determine where we stand against the top teams," Rupinder said.
After the successful Olympic qualifiers, the Indian men's team is scheduled to return for the next training and conditioning camp on November 18 in Bhubaneswar to look after their fitness ahead of the next year's FIH Pro League.
"We have a three-week conditioning camp in Bhubaneswar where we will be given a debrief of our FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, and will then focus on keeping our bodies ready for the new season. In this crucial phase, injury prevention is also a key area for us, and we will look to place special emphasis on our fitness as we regroup for bigger goals next year," Rupinder said.
The drag-flicker who missed out on few international matches also said it was a good feeling on making a comeback for the national side in the qualifying tournament.
"It was an amazing feeling to be back in the India blue after having missed out on some major tournaments last year. I was determined to perform well for my team, and make sure that we secured our place in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Russia gave us a tough fight, but we showed our quality in the end and secured the two wins," Rupinder said.
The 28-year-old also said that the next year's FIH Pro League would be a good test for the Indian side and it will serve as a proper chance to prepare for the upcoming Olympics.
"The FIH Pro League was a great success in its first edition, and we are all very excited to be a part of it next year. These matches will be a great test for us, especially playing against the best teams from around the world. We will be hosting as well as touring some very strong teams in the next eight months, and I can't wait to start our preparations for the same," Rupinder said. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:11 IST

Derbyshire signs Ben Mcdermott for Vitality Blast and Royal One-Day Cup

Derbyshire [UK], Nov 7 (ANI): England county Derbyshire on Thursday confirmed the signing of Australian wicket-keeper batsman Ben Mcdermott for the Vitality Blast 2020 and Royal London One-Day Cup.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 14:56 IST

Fixture schedule for series three of Men's CWC League 2 announced

Dubai [UAE], Nov 7 (ANI): The schedule for the third series of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 was announced here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 14:54 IST

Determined to do everything for a win, says Floyd Pinto

Al Khobar (Saudi Arabia), Nov 7 (ANI): After suffering a defeat at the hands of Uzbekistan, India coach Floyd Pinto said that players are determined to do everything to win the next match of the AFC U-19 Championships 2020 Qualifiers.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 14:30 IST

Fuzhou China Open: Sai Praneeth crashes out after losing to...

Fuzhou [China], Nov 7 (ANI): Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth was knocked out of the Fuzhou China Open after facing a defeat against Denmark's Anders Antonsen 20-22, 22-20, 16-21 in the second-round match here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 14:16 IST

Ashley Young feels Paul Pogba's absence hasn't affected...

Leeds [UK], Nov 7 (ANI): Absence of Manchester United's Paul Pogba has not affected the club much, according to teammate Ashley Young, who feels that players in those positions have done 'fantastically well'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 14:15 IST

Mary Kom thanks WOA for 'OLY' title

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Indian boxer Mary Kom on Thursday thanked World Olympian Association (WOA) after the sports body granted her the use of post-nominal letters 'OLY'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 12:58 IST

'So grateful' Virat Kohli shares pictures from vacation with...

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli, who is currently on a vacation with wife Anushka Sharma, shared pictures on social media on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 12:24 IST

I think he's doing a wonderful job as captain: Gilchrist

London [UK], Nov 7 (ANI): Despite his poor run in the Ashes 2019, former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist has backed Tim Paine saying he has done a 'wonderful job as captain'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 12:01 IST

Doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Ashwini Ponnappa...

Fuzhou [China], Nov 7 (ANI): Indian mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa on Thursday crashed out of the ongoing Fuzhou China Open here at the Haixia Olympic Center.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 11:39 IST

Keylor Navas terms Club Brugge a 'very good, organised' side

Paris [France], Nov 7 (ANI): After a victory over Club Brugge, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Keylor Navas said that they competed against a 'very good and organised' side.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 10:56 IST

Gaudium Sportopia launches cricket academy in partnership with...

Medak (Telangana) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Gaudium Sportopia on Wednesday launched its cricket academy in partnership with India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 10:49 IST

Fuzhou China Open: P Kashyap crashes out after losing to Viktor Axelsen

Fuzhou [China], Nov 7 (ANI): Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap was knocked out of the Fuzhou China Open after facing a defeat against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen 13-21, 19-21 in the second-round match here on Thursday.

Read More
iocl