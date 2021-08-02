Tokyo Olympics: Gurjit Kaur's family exchanges sweets in Amritsar post India's win

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], August 2 (ANI): Indian women's hockey team defender Gurjit Kaur's family exchanged sweets at their home in Amritsar after the women's team reached the semi-finals for the first time in Olympics on Monday.

The Indian team played their hearts out and fought toe-to-toe against the World Number 2 Australian outfit and defeated them 1-0 in the quarter-final match in the Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian team was sublime in attack and while defending as Gurjit Kaur (22') emerged as the only goal-scorer of the match.



Meanwhile, Indian women's hockey team midfielder Nikki Pradhan's father Soma Pradhan said the family hopes that the team will return with gold.

"I watched her quarter-finals match today. We're happy that our team defeated Australia and entered semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics. We hope that she will return with gold medal," Pradhan told ANI.

"India women's hockey team is in good form and every player is contributing to the team. Nikki Pradhan is covering the ground well. Indian team is top contender of the gold medal now," Dashrath Mahto, women's hockey team midfielder Nikki Pradhan's coach said.

The Indian team will face off against World Number 5 Argentina in the semi-final on Wednesday. Argentina defeated Germany 3-0 in their quarter-final match earlier on Monday. (ANI)

