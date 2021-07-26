Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's Hockey team go down 0-2 against Germany in second game

Tokyo [Japan], July 26 (ANI): The Indian women's Hockey Team fought valiantly against Germany but still ended up losing their second match 0-2 in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

After scoring in the first quarter, Germany took complete control of the match and scored a goal in the third essay. The side then kept the Indian women's hockey team at bay and the squad in Blue failed to find the net despite getting a penalty stroke.

Germany ended the first quarter with a lead of 1-0 as Nike Lorenz's opened the tally through a penalty corner. Germany had started off well and maintained their dominance in the opening quarter.

The Indian team penetrated the German circle for the first time in the second quarter but failed to net a goal.

Germany kept dominating the proceedings and scored another goal in the third quarter to extend the lead. The women in Blue had two clear chances but they failed to convert on both occasions.

In the fourth quarter, searching for a desperate goal, the Indian side kept fighting till the last minute but weren't able to find the net.

Netherlands had thrashed India in their opening game on Sunday and after today's loss, the side in Blue have faced consecutive defeats in the Tokyo Olympics.

Indian women's Hockey team will next take on Great Britain (Wednesday), Ireland (30 July 2021), and South Africa (31 July 2021) before the knockout stage, which begins on August 2. (ANI)