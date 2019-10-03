UK: Indian women hockey team faces defeat in match against Great Britain

Marlow [UK], Oct 3 (ANI): Great Britain registered their first victory(3-1) over India in the ongoing hockey series here on Wednesday.

During the day's game, the host took an early lead when Hannah Martin scored a goal, however, Neha Goyal's counter-attack equalized the scoreboard.

Great Britain dominated the first quarter and won its first Penalty Corner in the 3rd minute.

Just before the half time, the hosts put their foot on the pedal and scored their second goal in the 29th minute to take 2-1 lead in the game.

In the gritty third quarter, both the teams attacked each other but were unable to touch the scoreboard due to their sturdy defence.

In the last quarter, Britain's Giselle Ansley converted a penalty corner to give the host a much-deserved win.

India won the first game of the series by 2-1. The next two games ended in the draw. With the win in the fourth game, Great Britain levelled the series 1-1. (ANI)

