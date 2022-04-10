UP defeat Chhattisgarh on Day 4 of HI Senior Men National C'ship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): Action from Day 4 of the pool stage of the 12th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2022 continued today in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

In the first match of the day in Pool B, Uttar Pradesh Hockey registered a 7-0 victory over Chhattisgarh Hockey thanks to goals from Dharmendra Yadav (28', 38'), Manish Sahani (39', 60'), Captain Arjun Yadav (58'), Suraj Singh (10') and Mohd Sadiq (38').

In Pool C, Hockey Karnataka began their campaign with a solid 9 - 1 win over Hockey Uttarakhand. The goals were split amongst Somanna BP (11', 49'), Pranam Gowda Y.M (35', 46'), Harish Mutagar (3'), Chelsea Medappa BN (27'), Likhith BM (33'), Deekshith SP (36') and Nachappa IR (41') for Hockey Karnataka. Shahanawaz Hasan (37') scored for Hockey Uttarakhand.



In Pool D, Hockey Maharashtra surged to a 7 - 1 win over Kerala Hockey. Captain Taleb Shah (20', 34') and Romesh Pillay (12', 14') bagged a brace each, while Aditya Rasala (19'), Harish Shindgi (27') and Suraj Shahi (31') added one goal each. Premkumar P (49') pulled one goal back for Kerala Hockey in the fourth quarter.

The match of the day was played in Pool H, as Hockey Haryana drew 4 - 4 with the Hockey Association of Odisha. Pankaj (1', 33') and Deepak (19', 56') contributed a brace each for Hockey Haryana. Amandeep Lakra (8', 15', 28', 55') was the star performer for the Hockey Association of Odisha, as he scored all four goals for his side.

The Pool G match between Manipur Hockey and Hockey Himachal was forfeited, thereby awarding Hockey Himachal three points along with a default 5-0 victory. (ANI)

