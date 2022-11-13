VK Pandian visits Kalinga Stadium to review upcoming facilities

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 13 (ANI): VK Pandian, Secretary to Odisha Chief Minister, visited the Kalinga Stadium to review the sports infrastructure projects taken up under the 5T initiative.

The projects includes India's first indoor athletics stadium, indoor aquatics stadium, tennis centre, hockey high-performance centre, gymnastics centre and India's largest sports science centre.

He also visited the Badminton high-performance centre being constructed under CSR by Dalmia Bharat, a release from the Sports Department of the Government of Odisha said.



He discussed in detail with the site engineers the progress of the projects and timelines for completion.

He expressed satisfaction that the construction is progressing well. The project construction has started around 15 months back and the projects are expected to be commissioned over the next two months.

Pandian encouraged and motivated the officials and staff present at the site for their hard work in creating such facilities for the sportspersons in such a short time period.

He reflected upon Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's vision to invest in Sports and the future of youth and said that all these sports projects and endeavours will play a key role in nurturing champions of tomorrow.

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup, which will take place from January 13 to January 29, 2023, will be held in Odisha. (ANI)

