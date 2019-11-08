Wanted to give country another reason to celebrate 75 years of Independence: Hockey India chief on hosting Men's World Cup 2023

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): After winning the bid for hosting the Men's Hockey World Cup in 2023, Hockey India's president Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad on Friday said the country has "another reason to celebrate 75 years of Independence."

"We are all very delighted to have won the bid to host the 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup. When we had made the bid, we wanted to give our country another reason to celebrate 75 years of independence," said Ahmad in an official statement.

"And what better way to celebrate than to witness a pinnacle global event of our national sport on our soil," added Ahmad.

India last hosted the Men's World Cup in 2018 and in that edition, Belgium managed to win their first-ever World Cup. Earlier, India hosted the Men's World Cup in 1982 (Mumbai) and 2010 (New Delhi).

"After having hosted the 14th edition of the Men's Hockey World Cup in 2018, which was recognised as one of the best hockey events ever, we were confident that we can host another Men's Hockey World Cup," he said.

"We are all very delighted on the prospects of hosting the top hockey-playing nations in India. We have the opportunity to use last year's experience to organize an even better Men's Hockey World Cup in 2023," added Ahmad.

Earlier on Friday, the Executive Board of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) had announced that India would be hosting the Men's Hockey World Cup in 2023.

Spain and Netherlands were also confirmed as the co-hosts for the 2022 FIH Hockey Women's World Cup.

The Men's Hockey World Cup would be played from January 13-29, 2023 while the Women's World Cup would be played from July 1-17, 2022.

The venues for the tournaments will be announced by the host nations.

"FIH has received excellent bids to host these prestigious events. It was, therefore, a difficult choice to make. Since the primary mission of FIH is to grow the sport worldwide, which of course requires to make investments, the income-generation potential of each bid has played an important role in the decision," FIH CEO Thierry Weil said in an official statement. (ANI)

