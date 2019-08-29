Wants to share Arjuna Award with my teammates: Chinglensana Singh Kangujam

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Indian hockey player Chinglensana Singh Kangujam, who has got the prestigious Arjuna Award, wants to share the honour with his teammates.

"It is motivation. I won this because of my teammates, family. It is my first individual award and I want to share it with my teammates," Kangujam told ANI on Thursday.

The National Sports Day is observed on the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

Kangujam said Chand is a legend, not only in India but all over the world.

"He is a legend all over the world and not only in India. It is a very happy thing that the National Sports Day is observed on his birth anniversary," he said.

Kangujam is hoping to qualify for the Olympic.

"I am confident that we will get qualified. We have to first focus on qualifying and then next target is Olympics," Kangujam said. (ANI)

