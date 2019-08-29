Indian hockey player Chinglensana Singh Kangujam
Indian hockey player Chinglensana Singh Kangujam

Wants to share Arjuna Award with my teammates: Chinglensana Singh Kangujam

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 17:55 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Indian hockey player Chinglensana Singh Kangujam, who has got the prestigious Arjuna Award, wants to share the honour with his teammates.
"It is motivation. I won this because of my teammates, family. It is my first individual award and I want to share it with my teammates," Kangujam told ANI on Thursday.
The National Sports Day is observed on the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.
Kangujam said Chand is a legend, not only in India but all over the world.
"He is a legend all over the world and not only in India. It is a very happy thing that the National Sports Day is observed on his birth anniversary," he said.
Kangujam is hoping to qualify for the Olympic.
"I am confident that we will get qualified. We have to first focus on qualifying and then next target is Olympics," Kangujam said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 18:27 IST

India A defeat South Africa A by 69 runs

Thiruvananthapuram [India], Aug 29 (ANI): India A registered a 69-run victory over South Africa A in their first ODI clash here at Greenfield International Stadium on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 17:21 IST

Fabinho expresses excitement over Champions League

Liverpool [UK], Aug 29 (ANI): Liverpool midfielder Fabinho expressed his excitement over Champions League and said that all teams are going to focus on them as they are the reigning champions.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 15:41 IST

England Cricket team receives customised WWE championship title...

Lord's [UK], Aug 29 (ANI): England Cricket team on Thursday received a customised World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) belt which was announced by their executive vice president Triple H after the team's heroic win in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final against New Zealand last month.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 15:04 IST

Australian Cricket Council holds inaugural meeting

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 29 (ANI): The Australian Cricket Council (ACC) held its inaugural meeting on Thursday which was attended by representatives from Cricket Australia (CA), State and Territory Associations, and the Australian Cricketers' Association.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 14:39 IST

Sachin Tendulkar backs 'Fit India Movement', plays carom with...

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar backed the 'Fit India Movement' launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday as he spent time playing carrom board with senior citizens at an old age home.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 14:33 IST

Gambhir calls Afridi 'immature' for visiting LoC

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Shahid Afridi continues to be immature like he was during his cricket days, said Gautam Gambhir over the former Pakistani cricketer's announcement to visit the Line of Control.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 13:13 IST

Sports fraternity pays tributes to Major Dhyan Chand on National...

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): A number of sportspersons on Thursday paid tributes to the wizard of hockey, Major Dhyan Chand, on his birth anniversary which is observed as National Sports Day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 12:18 IST

Indian team attends official dinner at Indian High...

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Indian team which is currently touring West Indies attended an official team dinner at the residence of the Indian High Commissioner M Sevala Naik in Jamaica on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 10:34 IST

Kiren Rijiju pays tribute to Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): On the occasion of Major Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday paid tributes to the legendary hockey player.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 09:42 IST

Shoaib Akhtar undergoes successful knee surgery in Australia

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar underwent successful knee surgery in Australia on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 09:04 IST

Windies Cricket announces women's squad for Australia series

St. John's [Antigua], Aug 29 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Thursday announced its 13-member women's squad for the upcoming home ODI/T20I series against Australia.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 08:06 IST

US Open: Novak Djokovic trounces Juan Londero in second round

New York [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic trounced Juan Ignacio Londero 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-1 in the second round match of the ongoing US Open on Thursday.

Read More
iocl