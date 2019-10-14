We can't take Russia as an easy opponent: India skipper Manpreet Singh

Bhubaneswar (Odhisa) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): India hockey skipper Manpreet Singh on Monday said that they can not take Russia as an easy opponent in the upcoming FIH Olympic Qualifiers matches.

After a successful Belgium tour where the Indian team beat the hosts (2-0, 2-1, 5-1) and also won against Spain (6-1, 5-1), India arrived here to attend the national coaching camp ahead of the Qualifiers.

"Qualifiers round are very important for us and Russia also. We can't take it easy. Till now, our training has been good. We performed well during our Europe tour. We have two weeks before the games in which we can improve where we lack," Manpreet Singh told ANI.

"We can't underestimate Russia as the change in weather conditions will help them. Russia will also come to qualify. So they will give their 100 per cent," he added.

India will play against Russia on November 1 and 2.

Meanwhile, Indian women's team coach Sjoerd Marijne said that his team has enough time to train ahead of the women's FIH Olympic Qualifiers.

"In two and a half weeks, we can train on the ground. We are very happy. We come from Great Britain. That is a little bit colder than here. So, it is good to be here," Marijne told ANI.

"It is not just about two or three weeks. It is a whole year thing. We were aware that we will play qualifiers this year. The only thing was whether we play home or away," he said.

"So, the whole year is a part of the process, not just about this. The matches against Great Britain were also about the performance, growth, and become better," he said.

Indian women's team will also play against the USA on November 1 and 2. ANI)

