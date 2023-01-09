We don't want to leave anything to chance: Captain Harmanpreet Singh

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): With the much-anticipated Hockey World Cup 2023 to be held in India which is scheduled to begin on January 13, Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and goalkeeper PR Sreejesh are excited about the mega event as it comes closer.

"It is a huge occasion. We don't know when the world cup will be back on Indian soil and this is a massive opportunity. Each one of us are aware of the significance of the occasion and we have prepared accordingly. As captain, it means a lot to me to be able to lead the team in front of our fans. We don't want to leave anything to chance and like you said there will not be an occasion as big as this in the future," said India hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh on Backstage with Boria show.



India will take on Spain in their first match of the Hockey World Cup on January 13 followed by England in January 15 in Rourkela after that India will take on Wales on January 19 in Bhubaneswar.

"When you play against teams like Australia you learn a lot. They are one of the best sides and if you stay competitive against them you get the self-belief you can do it. CWG was a bad memory and each of the players wanted to redeem themselves and the trip to Australia was an opportunity. We all wanted to fight as a team and show ourselves that we are good enough. That's what happened in most games and though we lost the series we fought all through. We created opportunities and that's what is the biggest positive from the series, " said India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh on Backstage with Boria show.

Indian team's confidence is high after winning a medal in Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Harmanpreet Singh led side would like to repeat the heroics of the 1975 World Cup when Ajit Pal Singh led side lifted the coveted trophy. (ANI)

