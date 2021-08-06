We inspired millions of girls that dreams can come true, says Indian women's hockey coach Marijne

Tokyo [Japan], August 6 (ANI): The Indian women's hockey team head coach Sjoerd Marijne stated that the Women in Blue have made the country proud even though the team lost a closely fought bronze medal match against Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

The Indian team went down fighting against Great Britain 3-4 at the Oi Hockey Stadium. With this loss, the Indian women's team finished fourth while team Great Britain captured their third consecutive Olympic medal.



"We did not win a medal, but I think we have won something bigger. We have made Indians proud again and we inspired millions of girls that dreams CAN come true as long as you work hard for it and believe it! Thanks for all the support!" Sjoerd Marijne tweeted.

Great Britain scored through Ellie Rayer (16th minute), Sarah Robertson (24th), Hollie Pearne-Webb (35th), and Grace Balsdon (48th). India hit back via Gurjit Kaur (25th and 26th) and Vandana Katariya (29th) but were unable to find the late equaliser.

It ended a dream run for the Indian women's hockey team that had finished last at Rio 2016, having qualified for the Olympics after 36 years, and for a side that had lost its first three group games at Tokyo 2020, the third to Great Britain 1-4. (ANI)

