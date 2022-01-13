'Will be bigger and more exciting': Manpreet Singh on Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 13 (ANI): With exactly one year to go for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela, the Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh expressed that the team's plans are already in place and they will be approaching step-by-step for the marquee event.

The showpiece event is scheduled to be held from January 13 2023 to January 29, 2023.

"The countdown is on for us! Our plans are already in place, and we just have to approach step-by-step for the World Cup. We've had a wonderful 2021, and we look to capitalise on it as we have a lot of important tournaments scheduled in 2022. So, we will take one tournament at a time, and prepare ourselves fully to play the marquee event at our home," said Manpreet in the Hockey India release.



The 15th edition of the men's Hockey World Cup will be staged in two cities, Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, where a new world-class Hockey stadium with a seating capacity of over 20,000 is being constructed.

As Hockey India and its Official Partner the Odisha State Government gears up to host yet another quadrennial event, India Skipper Manpreet said that the event will be bigger and more exciting.

"Playing in front of the crowd during the 2018 World Cup was one of the best experiences for us. The people from Odisha are very passionate about hockey and with two venues being utilised for the 2023 World Cup, I am sure it will be bigger and more exciting. The people of Odisha and the Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji have given so much to hockey, and we will always be thankful for their love and support," said the 29-year-old.

The FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela will be hosted for the record fourth time in India. It will hold a special significance for the country as India will be celebrating 75 years of Independence in 2023.

"We will be playing the prestigious event at home for the record fourth time, but this time it will be extra special as our country will be celebrating 75 years of independence. We will be fortunate to play a tournament like the World Cup on our home soil in front of our own people," signed off Manpreet. (ANI)

