Will ensure that Indian hockey reaches to new heights: Dilip Tirkey

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Former India hockey captain and Olympian Dilip Tirkey on Friday promised to take Indian hockey to new heights following his election as the president of Hockey India.

Tirkey, the member of the 1998 Asian Games gold medal-winning side, was elected unopposed after two others, who had filed nominations for the president's post, withdrew their nominations.

After winning the elections, Dilip Tirkey thanked the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and its members on the homegrown micro-blogging platform Koo app.

"Thanks, Dr SY Quraishi & FIH for conducting smooth elections of HockeyIndia. I will ensure that Indian hockey reaches to new heights," Tirkey said on the Koo app.





Dilip Tirkey is one of the most beloved figures in Indian hockey. He holds the Indian record for most International appearances, with 412 Caps over a 15-year-long International career.

Meanwhile, Bhola Nath has been elected unopposed as secretary general.

The Hockey India elections were mandated to be completed by October 9 by International Hockey Federation (FIH) and a court-appointed CoA.

In August this year, Hockey India appointed Ajay Nayak as returning officer for conducting the Hockey India elections. (ANI)

