Working hard to represent senior team one day, says India colts striker Chirmako

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 19 (ANI): India colts striker Sudeep Chirmako, who hails from Odisha's Sundargarh district, is working hard to make his senior team debut after receiving accolades with the junior side.

Chirmako is a winner of the silver medal at the 3rd Youth Olympic Games held in Argentina in 2018. He is a quick and dynamic young forward who has a knack for goals, and is a player who is looking forward to making his parents proud.

"It is a wonderful phase in my life and in my young career. I've had the honour and privilege to have represented my country at the highest level with the junior team, and want to keep working hard to one day be able to play for the senior team. I have a dream which I want to fulfil for my parents, and that is to play for the country for many years.



"I come from a region which is known for its hockey, and several players have represented India, and I wish to do the same by excelling in my duties with the national team," Chirmako, who was the top-scorer for India at the 3rd Youth Olympic Games with 11 goals, said in a Hockey India release.

A product of the Panposh Sports Hostel in Rourkela, the young forward is also well aware of the challenge in front of him.

"I think the best thing about our sport at the moment is that there is so much competition for places, even at the junior level. We've got so many talented players coming through from across the country, and what I want to do is pick up and learn stuff from all of them, and make myself better. I think if you want to be a forward player for the Indian team, you need to have everything in your game.

"I know it is a huge challenge, but I am ready to do everything to improve every day and earn my position in whichever team I am selected to play in," expressed the striker, who made his junior team debut for India at the 8-Nations Invitational Tournament held in Spain in 2018. (ANI)

