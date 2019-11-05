Representative image
Representative image

Yet to sink in that we have qualified for Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Rani Rampal

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 17:08 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): India women's hockey team skipper Rani Rampal on Tuesday said that it is yet to sink in that the team has qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
The side defeated USA 5-1 in the first leg of the FIH Olympic qualifiers but lost 4-1 to them in the second leg.
However, they were able to record a 6-5 win on aggregate and qualified for the Olympics next year.
"I think we are still in a daze. It is yet to sink in that we have actually qualified. Maybe we would have celebrated had we won the second match too. Though a win is a win, we didn't expect things to pan out the way it did for us in the second match," Rani said.
She also said that the team was motivated by coach Sjoerd Marijne's words at the halfway mark in the second-leg match. In the game, India was trailing 0-4, but it managed to score a goal which was a game-changer.
"Sjoerd was naturally quite upset when we went inside the changing room at half-time. His emotions were evident but all he said to us was, 'It's not over yet. All you need to do is go back and play as if the score is 0-0.' I think those words instilled confidence in us again. During the World Cup last year, we were 0-1 behind the USA but we scored only in the second half to draw that match," Rani said.
"We showed a resurgence in the third quarter and all of us played with that never-say-die attitude but it was not enough. A goal was still eluding us with the USA giving us no room in the striking circle. When I saw the screen with time ticking away fast, just 30 seconds remaining for the third quarter to end, I did wonder if we could still make it," she added.
Rani said that the team has crossed just the first hurdle. Now it will not spare any effort to get a medal for the country.
"We have crossed the first hurdle which was to qualify. Now we will regroup, review, analyse and there is ample time for us to prepare for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and our goal is to win a medal," Rani said.
The Indian team will now get a two-week break before they return for National Coaching Camp in SAI, Bengaluru. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 16:56 IST

Canberra T20I: Steve Smith guides Australia to seven-wicket win...

Canberra [Australia], Nov 5 (ANI): Steven Smith played a knock of 80 runs off 51 balls to enable Australia to defeat Pakistan by seven wickets on Tuesday in the second T20I of the three-match series here at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 16:37 IST

It's always nice beating a good team: New Zealand's Grandhomme...

London [UK], Nov 5 (ANI): After securing a win over England on Tuesday, New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme said that it is always nice beating a 'good team'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 16:23 IST

New legacy will begin with Ganguly becoming BCCI president:...

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has said that a new legacy will begin with former skipper Sourav Ganguly becoming the new president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 16:22 IST

Keep winning matches, and a get a chance to come on Chahal TV:...

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): India's leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Tuesday wished his skipper Virat Kohli 'a happy birthday' in a very quirky manner.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 15:24 IST

Deepak Kumar bags bronze medal at Asian Shooting Championships,...

Doha [Qatar], Nov 5 (ANI): Indian shooter Deepak Kumar on Tuesday booked his berth in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in men's 10m rifle after he bagged a bronze medal in the Asian Shooting Championships.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 14:59 IST

We need to be 100 per cent focused to win: Alisson Becker ahead...

Liverpool [UK], Nov 5 (ANI): Liverpool's Alisson Becker said that they need to be 100 per cent focused to secure a win in their upcoming clash against Genk.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 14:54 IST

Rijiju lauds Shaili Singh for scripting national record

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday lauded athlete Shaili Singh saying she is a 'potential medalist' in the World Athletics Championship.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 14:17 IST

Temba Bavuma to lead Jozi Stars in Mzansi Super League

London [UK], Nov 5 (ANI): South Africa batsman Temba Bavuma will lead the defending champions Jozi Stars in the second edition of the Mzansi Super League (MSL).

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 14:09 IST

I'll be ready again soon, says Carolina Marin after defeat

Fuzhou [China], Nov 5 (ANI): After facing a defeat in the first round of Fuzhou China Open on Tuesday, Carolina Marin said she has been sick for the last few days and will be ready again soon.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 13:34 IST

Indian women's team ready to bounce back against Vietnam

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Indian women's team head coach Maymol Rocky believes that the team will bounce back in their second FIFA international friendly match against Vietnam.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 13:33 IST

Fuzhou China Open: Doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa, N. Sikki...

Fuzhou [China], Nov 5 (ANI): Indian women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy on Tuesday crashed out from the first round of the ongoing Fuzhou China Open here at the Haixia Olympic Center.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:44 IST

Virat Kohli celebrates 31st birthday with 'soulmate' Anushka Sharma

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli, who is celebrating his 31st birthday, is feeling blessed to be visiting divines places with his soulmate, wife Anushka Sharma.

Read More
iocl