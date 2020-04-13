India to host Asian Boxing Championships at year end, BFI president confirms

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): India will host the 2020 Asian Boxing Championships for men and women at the end of the year, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) President Ajay Singh confirmed on Monday.

BFI President Ajay Singh made the announcement during E-Pathshala, an online review meeting of boxers and support staff for the qualified and probable of the Olympic weight categories over a video conference.

"Going forward our focus is to bring in more and more tournaments to India and being able to host this prestigious championship here in India will be a huge honour for the federation. This tournament can be one of the big platforms where our boxers can look to excel and will also give our fans a reason for cheer," Singh said in a statement.

As India is under a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis, the final decision on dates and venue of the tournament will be taken after discussion with the government and other important stakeholders after lockdown.

Boxer Mary Kom said she is doing the best possible training while staying home during this lockdown.

"I'm excited and look forward to playing at home. We have been in touch with the coaches and maintaining our weights and doing the best possible training staying at home during this lockdown period," six-time world champion Mary Kom said.

Last edition's silver medallist and Asian Games bronze medallist Himachal Pradesh's Ashish Kumar said he has been doing regular training at home and following all the instructions as shared by the coaches and is confident of a return soon.

World championships bronze-medallist Simranjit Kaur said: "I have a fitness apparatus at home so I am regularly doing the weight training and padding sessions with my brothers who also happen to be a boxer." (ANI)

