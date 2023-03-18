India's Jaismine, Shashi advance in IBA Women's World Boxing Championships; China's Yang stuns three-time Worlds medallist Mesiano

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Producing power-packed performances, the 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Jaismine Lamboria and Shashi Chopra recorded impressive wins to progress to the next round of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex here on Friday.

One of India's most skilled young pugilists, Jaismine kicked off her campaign with a Referee Stopping the Contests (RSC) victory against Nyambega Beatrice Ambros of Tanzania in the 60kg Round of 32 bout. The 21-year-old boxer from Haryana started out on the front foot with her attacking intent and landed a flurry of punches to have her opponent on the ropes within just twelve seconds before she was declared the winner in the first round.

Jaismine will face Samadova Mijgona of Tajikistan in the next round.

Similar to Jaismine, Shashi also put up a dominating performance as she outpunched Mwangi Teresiah of Kenya 5-0 in the 63kg category. Being at her attacking best, the Indian proved to be too strong for her opponent as she utilized her deft jabs and stern defence to win the bout comfortably. She will take on the 2022 Asian Championships silver medallist Kito Mai of Japan in the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, in the 70kg category, Shruti Yadav went down fighting 0-5 against Zhou Pan of China.



In what was a huge upset of the day, Wen Lu Yang of China vanquished the 2016 World Champion Alessia Mesiano of Italy, who also won bronze in 2014 and 2022 edition, with a monumental victory by unanimous decision in the 60kg category. The Chinese pugilist, who recently won the silver medal at the 74th Strandja Memorial, showcased immense confidence and smart technique to overpower her opponent and advance to the Round of 16.

On the other hand, the 2018 Asian Games champion Oh Yeonji (60kg) of South Korea and five-time World Championships medallist Elif Guneri (75kg) of Turkey recorded contrasting victories in their respective bouts. While the South Korean comfortably outclassed Esmeralda Falcon of Mexico with a 5:0 win, the Turkish pugilist had to grind hard to defeat Baison Manikon of Thailand by 5:2 after the bout was reviewed.

Two Indian pugilists Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) and Manju Bamboriya (66kg) will begin their campaign on Saturday. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Beatriz Soares of Brazil and last year's World Championships silver medallist Imane Khelif of Algeria will also be in action in the 66kg category.

Earlier on Thursday, Star boxer Nikhat Zareen kickstarted India's challenge impressively at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships with a dominating victory while Sakshi Chaudhary, Nupur Sheoran and Preeti also made winning starts at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi.

The 26-year-old exuberant boxer from Telangana, who clinched 52kg gold in the last edition in Istanbul, began her title defence in style as she took just over four minutes to outclass Anakhanim Ismayilova with the Referee Stops Contest (RSC) verdict in the 50kg opening round contest. The pugilists from Azerbaijan looked clueless against Zareen's strong jabs and quick movement in a thoroughly lopsided bout. The Indian will take on top-seeded Roumaysa Boualam of Algeria in the second round.

Extending India's domination further on the opening day, 2021 Asian Championships bronze medallists Chaudhary and Sheoran also registered emphatic wins with an identical 5-0 margin in their respective matches.

The ongoing event is witnessing the participation of 324 boxers, including several Olympic medallists, from 65 countries fighting for titles in the 12 weight categories. The tournament has a massive prize pool of INR 20 crore. (ANI)

