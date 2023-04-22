"Last phase of my career, important to enjoy it": Dhoni after CSK registers fourth win in IPL season

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 22 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has said that it is the "last phase" of his career and it is important to enjoy the phase.

Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020 but continued playing for the CSK. His remarks have added to speculation that this could be his last IPL. However, he has not commented on the matter.

"Whatever is said and done, the last phase of my career, important to enjoy it," Captain Cool said in the post-match presentation after the match with Sunrisers Hyedrabad (SRH) which his team won on Friday. This was CSK's fourth win in this IPL season

With the match at the home ground, the yellow army came in huge numbers. Chennai's skipper was overwhelmed with the support.

"It feels good to be here. They have given a lot of love and affection. They always stay late to listen to me. Not getting a lot of chance to bat - I am not complaining," he said.



Dhoni lauded pacer Matheesha Pathirana.

"You need time to pick his action (Pathirana). He has got variation, he has got good pace. We have seen with Malinga - someone who has awkward action and who is very consistent with line and length - it's difficult to score off him. Definitely, he has been a find," CSK's skipper said.

"I was hesitant to bat second. Had the feeling there would not be much dew. It was slightly cloudy. The spinners, once they came in, they bowled a very good length. Overall the middle overs were the setup. Fast bowlers bowled very well in the last few overs," Dhoni added.

Dhoni also talked of his catch he took of Aiden Markram off the bowling of Matheesha Pathirana and said it was "fantastic catch" but he did not get the award.

"I always tell them that first preference of field setting is with you...Still they did not give me best catch award. I was in such a wrong position. Just because we wear gloves, people think it is easy. I felt it was a fantastic catch. Long time back, I still remember one game - Rahul Dravid was keeping and he caught one like that. Once you get old, that is the only time you get experience. Unless you are Sachin paaji and start playing at 16-17. Definitely old, cannot shy away from that," Dhoni concluded. (ANI)

