Maurizio Sarri terms Ronaldo a 'superior player'

Turin [Italy], Dec 12 (ANI): After a victory over Bayern Leverkusen, Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri termed Cristiano Ronaldo a 'superior player'.

"It is clear that Ronaldo is a superior player, he won the Ballon d'Or five times. But this is not enough to win always, and in any case, we must put him in a position to make the best of it," the club's official website quoted Sarri as saying.

Juventus secured a 2-0 win against Bayern Leverkusen on Thursday in Champions League with Ronaldo scoring the opening goal. Both the goals were scored in the second half of the game.

Despite saying they made technical mistakes, Sarri said the club was 'careful and intense'.

"I was very happy with how the team applied themselves and how they wanted to get the result. It was a dangerous game, from this point of view, and, instead, we were careful and intense. At times we made technical mistakes, in others, we did much better," he said.

After the completion group stage matches, Juventus finished at the top of Group D with 16 points from six games.

Ronaldo said they played a good second half.

"I feel good, the annoyance I felt has passed and the team is also in good shape. Today we played a good second half. We are all growing and even I personally felt better today; more confident and I hope to continue like this. The attacking trio? I like it, we have fun together," Ronaldo said. (ANI)

