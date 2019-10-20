Representative Image
Representative Image

Military Games will help players to prepare for Olympic qualifiers: Boxing coach Patil

By Ravi Jalhotra | Updated: Oct 20, 2019 06:53 IST

Wuhan [China], Oct 20 (ANI): Boxing coach Subedar Jai Singh Patil on Saturday said that ongoing World Military Games at Wuhan in China will help players to prepare for Olympics qualifying challenges and they will give their best to win matches here.
Speaking to ANI, Patil said: "All the boxers have come here to play and win the matches. We have also come to win and we will give our 200 per cent."
"After this, Olympics qualifying challenges are there in February. Coincidentally, qualifying rounds for Olympics will be held in Wuhan. Since players are here in Wuhan, they will get to know about the environment and other factors. Amit Panghal and Deepak have already visited the venue. All will do well in the games," he added.
Speaking further, Patil said that Indian players are medal winners and will definitely learn from military games.
"They will definitely learn many things from Military games," he said.
In the first day of the Military Olympic where seven Indian boxers participated, four won while three lost their respective matches.
In the men's bantamweight category (52-56kg), Chirag defeated Zambia's Katanga Christopher with a 5-0 score.
In the men's light fly category (46-49kg), Deepak defeated Iran's, Abaszadeh Ali. The Indian pugilist directly qualified for the next round as his opponent had to forfeit the match.
The Commonwealth bronze medalist, Satish Kumar came out triumphant in the men's super heavyweight category (+91kg) as he defeated Brazil's Nascimento Cosme with a 3-2 score.
However, Sandeep Kumar did not have a good outing in his match as he was defeated by Uzbekistan's Rasulov Jakhongir in the preliminary men's light welter category (60-64kg).
India will be participating in nine sports events in the competition. Last time, India ended up winning six medals at the South Korea edition in 2015.
As many as 54 participants selected from three wings of the Indian armed forces are taking part in the nine-day long 7th CISM Military World Games, which were inaugurated by Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan on Friday.
The nine-game events are archery, boxing, diving, modern pentathlon, shooting, track and field, gymnastics, wrestling, and tennis.
So far, India has taken part in three editions of the military games in 2007, 2011 and 2015. It is hoping to increase its medal count in the current games.
In 2007, India had hosted the 4th edition of the games in Hyderabad with 101 nations participating in the event.
China is hosting the Military World Games, also known as Military Olympics, for the first time.
The event will be held at 35 venues - 13 have been newly built, 17 have been reconstructed using sites formerly operated by the city and local universities, and 5 are temporary facilities.
The main venue is China's Wuhan, a city endowed with rich water resources, with 166 large and small lakes dotting its territory. Hoping to promote the great lakes and rivers, all 35 venues of the games are allocated to be held in four zones, adjacent to local waters.
The theme for the 7th Military World Games is 'Military Glory and Peace'.
The International Military Sports Council (CISM) was founded in 1948. The first military world games were inaugurated in Rome in 1955, and since then, it has been held every four years by the CISM. (ANI)

