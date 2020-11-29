NZ vs WI, 2nd T20I: Fielding was not up to mark, admits Pollard

Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], November 29 (ANI): After suffering a 72-run loss against New Zealand in the second T20I of the three-match series, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard on Sunday admitted that the fielding let the entire side down.

While batting first, New Zealand hammered 238/3 in the allotted twenty overs and Windies were restricted to just 166/9.

Glenn Phillips scored his maiden T20I century to power New Zealand to 238/3 against West Indies. Phillips played a knock of 108 runs in the match to take New Zealand to their third-highest T20I total. Also, he completed the century from just 46 balls, the fastest T20I hundred by a New Zealander.



"100 percent went in the opposite direction of what we wanted to plan and execute. When we are bad, we go really bad. We had them in their first 10 overs but between 10-15 overs, we let things slip. The fielding was not upto the mark and I think it is a mindset issue than a technical thing. Toss is 50-50 but we opted to bowl to see if the fast/swing bowlers would get any movement. That did not work. Getting them down to 190-200 would have been okay but as I said, they got away from us from overs 10-15," ESPNCricinfo quoted Pollard as saying after the conclusion of the second T20I.

With this win in the second T20I, New Zealand now have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. For West Indies, no batsman could stay at the crease for a long time and it was Pollard who top-scored for the side with a knock of 28 runs.

After the win, Kiwi captain Tim Southee said: "We spoke about small improvements in all areas. Incredible day for him (Phillips), not only with the bat but in the field too. He's got that X-factor about him and he's done well against those guys in the CPL and it showed today. Devon Conway has been dominating domestic cricket for a long time and he played very well today, playing second fiddle to Glenn and then exploded himself as well. We knew the opposition would come hard at the bowlers, but we made it tough for them and made sure they never really got going."

For his knock of 108 runs, Phillips was adjudged as the Player of the Match.

New Zealand and West Indies will now lock horns in the final T20I of the three-match series on Monday, November 30. (ANI)

