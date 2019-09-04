14 Indian shooters qualify for ISSF World Cup Finals

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Record 14 Indian shooters have qualified for the upcoming International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Finals (WCF) on Wednesday.

Anjum Moudgil and Manu Bhaker are the only two among the 14 to have qualified for two events. Anjum has made it in both the women's 10M Air Rifle and 50M Rifle 3 Positions events while Manu has qualified for the women's 10M Air Pistol and 25M Pistol events.

The World Cup finals will see the top 14 ranked shooters based on their performances, take on the World Championship medalists and the defending champion in each of the events.

According to an ISSF press release, 35 nations athletes have qualified in the eight events after entries for each event have been increased this year to 18 from 12. All qualified athletes will also be able to take part in the mixed team events in Rifle and Pistol and get a shot at winning the President's Trophy.

India have concluded the fourth and final ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol stage in Rio where they won five gold medals to top the tally with nine medals in all. In-fact Indian Rifle and Pistol shooters topped the medals tally at all four ISSF World Cup stages this year in a phenomenal performance, picking up a total of 22 medals with as many as 16 gold medals.

Here is the list of shooters who have qualified to the ISSF WCF:

10M Air Rifle Men- Divyansh Singh Panwar

50M Rifle 3 Positions Men- Akhil Sheoran, Sanjeev Rajput

10M Air Pistol Men- Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma and Shahzar Rizvi

25M Rapid Fire Pistol Men- Anish Bhanwala

10M Air Rifle Women- Anjum Moudgil, Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan, Mehuli Ghosh

50M Rifle 3 Positions Women- Anjum Moudgil

10M Air Pistol Women- Yashaswini Deswal, Manu Bhaker

25M Pistol Women- Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker.

The World Cup Finals is scheduled to be held in Putian, China from November 17 to 23. (ANI)

