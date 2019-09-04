International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) logo
International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) logo

14 Indian shooters qualify for ISSF World Cup Finals

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 20:10 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Record 14 Indian shooters have qualified for the upcoming International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Finals (WCF) on Wednesday.
Anjum Moudgil and Manu Bhaker are the only two among the 14 to have qualified for two events. Anjum has made it in both the women's 10M Air Rifle and 50M Rifle 3 Positions events while Manu has qualified for the women's 10M Air Pistol and 25M Pistol events.
The World Cup finals will see the top 14 ranked shooters based on their performances, take on the World Championship medalists and the defending champion in each of the events.
According to an ISSF press release, 35 nations athletes have qualified in the eight events after entries for each event have been increased this year to 18 from 12. All qualified athletes will also be able to take part in the mixed team events in Rifle and Pistol and get a shot at winning the President's Trophy.
India have concluded the fourth and final ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol stage in Rio where they won five gold medals to top the tally with nine medals in all. In-fact Indian Rifle and Pistol shooters topped the medals tally at all four ISSF World Cup stages this year in a phenomenal performance, picking up a total of 22 medals with as many as 16 gold medals.
Here is the list of shooters who have qualified to the ISSF WCF:
10M Air Rifle Men- Divyansh Singh Panwar
50M Rifle 3 Positions Men- Akhil Sheoran, Sanjeev Rajput
10M Air Pistol Men- Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma and Shahzar Rizvi
25M Rapid Fire Pistol Men- Anish Bhanwala
10M Air Rifle Women- Anjum Moudgil, Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan, Mehuli Ghosh
50M Rifle 3 Positions Women- Anjum Moudgil
10M Air Pistol Women- Yashaswini Deswal, Manu Bhaker
25M Pistol Women- Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker.
The World Cup Finals is scheduled to be held in Putian, China from November 17 to 23. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 20:59 IST

India have to play as unit, without fear, says goalkeeper...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): A day ahead of India taking on Oman in the qualifying campaign for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu said the team has to play as a unit and without fear.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:59 IST

Ross Taylor likely to play in 3rd T20 against Sri Lanka

London [UK], Sept 4 (ANI): New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor is fit and is likely to play the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka after missing the second T20I due to hip injury.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:51 IST

Rain plays spoilsport, India A requires 137 runs to win against...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerela) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Rain played spoilsport in the fourth ODI between India A and South Africa A. The match could not end with a result despite being reduced to 25-over per side and will resume from the same point on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:07 IST

Indian team excited to play FIH Pro League, says Manpreet Singh

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh on Wednesday expressed his team's excitement following the announcement of the schedule for the second edition of FIH Pro League.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 17:00 IST

Intl Hockey Federation announces schedule for Pro League 2020

Lausanne [Switzerland], Sept 4 (ANI): The International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced the schedule for the second edition of the FIH Pro League on Wednesday which includes 144 matches.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 16:46 IST

Alyssa Healy ready for West Indies tour

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 4 (ANI): Australian wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy is all set to take on West Indies in the upcoming One-Day International series, which kicks off from September 9.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 16:30 IST

Ashleigh Gardner wants to bat up the order

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 4 (ANI): Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner wants to bat up the order to contribute more to the batting against West Indies in the upcoming one day international bilateral series between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 14:39 IST

India bats for including shooting as event in CWG 2022

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): India has pitched to get shooting included in the Commonwealth Games 2022. Kiren Rijiju, the Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister, has written to Nicky Morgan, UK Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport seeking her 'personal intervention' in the mat

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 14:06 IST

Misbah-ul-Haq named Pakistan men's team head coach

Lahore [Pakistan], Sept 4 (ANI): Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq was on Wednesday appointed Pakistan men's national team head coach for all the formats on a three-year contract.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 12:45 IST

Losing doesn't matter as long as team shows character, says Malinga

Kandy [Sri Lanka], Sept 4 (ANI): Captain Lasith Malinga has said losing does not matter as long as his team shows character after Sri Lanka was defeated by New Zealand in the second T20I match on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 11:48 IST

Tim Paine lost a 'bit of sleep' thinking about Ben Stokes

Dubai [UAE], Sept 4 (ANI): After England all-rounder Ben Stokes took away the victory from Australia's hands, Aussie captain Tim Paine said he lost a 'bit of sleep' strategising how his team is going to tackle the 28-year-old on field.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 10:48 IST

Giorgio Chiellini undergoes successful knee surgery, ruled out...

Turin [Italy], Sept 4 (ANI): Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini has undergone successful surgery for a right knee injury and the expected recovery time is around 6 months, the club said on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl