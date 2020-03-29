15-year-old shooter donates Rs 30k to PM-CARES fund to fight coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Fifteen-year-old shooter Esha Singh on Sunday pledged to donate Rs 30,000 to PM-CARES Fund to aid the battle against COVID-19.

"I pledge to contribute 30 thousand Rupees from my savings to PM CARE FUND to Fight Covid 19," Esha Singh tweeted.



Earlier, cricketer Suresh Raina donated Rs 31 lakhs to PM-CARES Fund and Rs 21 lakhs to UP CM's Disaster Relief Fund to combat coronavirus.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi created Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund and appealed all the countrymen to show their support for the cause.

On Friday, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar had donated Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra's Relief Fund to aid the battle against COVID-19.

Various athletes have come forward to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus.

Among them is Indian sprinter Hima Das, who on Thursday said that she will donate a month's salary to the Assam government's coronavirus relief fund.

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, and wrestler Bajrang Punia have also contributed their bit for the cause.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 979 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 25 fatalities have been reported.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

