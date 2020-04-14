2020 National Youth Outdoor Championships cancelled due to COVID-19

Indiana [USA], April 14 (ANI): The USA Track and Field has cancelled the 2020 USATF National Youth Outdoor Championships, which was scheduled to be played from June 23 to June 28, due to COVID-19 outbreak.

The showpiece event which was slated to be played in Miramar, Florida was cancelled after the local health authorities informed the apex body that they would not be able to host the championships.

"Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Miramar and its local health authorities informed USATF that it would not host the championships," the USATF said in an official statement.

"USATF is working to seek alternate opportunities for youth participation for later in the summer if local health authorities allow," the statement further read.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, sporting events across the globe are either postponed or stand cancelled.

Earlier in the month, the USATF had cancelled the National Junior Olympics Track and Field Championships.

On April 6, the organisers (R and A) of the golf's oldest tournament, Open Championship decided to cancel the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The United States is the worst-hit country in the world with over 5 lakh coronavirus cases. (ANI)

