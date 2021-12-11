2022 Asian Games equestrian trials to be held in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 (ANI): The 19th Asian Games equestrian (showjumping) trials for the selections will take place from December 12-16, 2021 at the Amateur Riders Club at Mahalakshmi Racecourse, Mumbai.

Athletes aged 16 and above will be eligible for participation. Organised by the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI), athletes from across Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai along with host city Mumbai, will be taking part in the trials which will have two rounds for teams and individuals to qualify under the following categories:

CATEGORIES

(a) Show Jumping 1.40 m over two rounds for team qualification

(b) Show Jumping 1.50 m over two rounds for individual qualification

This is the first time ever Mumbai will be playing host to the equestrian Asian Games selection 2nd and 3rd round of trials in December 2021 and January 2022. The trials will take place under the supervision of Judges (Francis Henry Andre Normandin from France, Maria De Uriarte Spain FEI3 Arbaiza from Spain and Jody Leonce F Fourneau from Belgium) appointed by the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI).

Earlier this year Mumbai witnessed numerous young athletes participate in the REL qualifiers and FEI Jumping World Challenge (South zone) organised adhering to international standards at ARC. Post-Asian games trials, the city will also be playing host to the Junior National Equestrian Championship (JNEC) and Senior National Equestrian Championship (SNEC) in December and January respectively.

Shyam Mehta, President of ARC, said, "We are obliged to host two trials of Asian games at ARC in December and January respectively. In 2021 ARC hosted numerous tournaments including REL qualifiers, FEI jumping world challenge, and other events which were happening at regular intervals and occasions. In recent months we witnessed many youngsters keenly turn up to take on the sport by participating in as many practice sessions apart from tournaments. We're excited to see the competition as this will bring in the best from across the country who will further represent India on the international stage."

Col Jaiveer Singh, Secretary-General, Equestrian Federation of India said, "We at EFI are taking progressive steps to provide our riders with International exposures in India and prepare them for Asian Games 2022. After successful completion of the first show-jumping selection trial in Bengaluru, we are delighted to bring the second selection trial to Mumbai. This will be an opportunity for all promising athletes & horses across the country to showcase their skills and secure a place for themselves to represent India at the 19th Asian Games. Show Jumping as an individual and team sport is gaining popularity and the federation will continue to promote the sport and support athletes to compete at the highest level". (ANI)