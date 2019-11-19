250 shuttlers from 13 countries to compete in India International Challenge tournament

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The 12th edition of the India International Challenge tournament will witness the participation of 250 shuttlers from across 13 countries.

Apart from Indian players, this year will see the participation of players from Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and upcoming players from countries like Russia, USA, Bhutan, among others.

The tournament is organised every year since 2008 and is part of the international circuit of badminton tournaments that earns ranking points for players

The tournament is slated to take place at the Cricket Club of India (CCI), Mumbai, from November 20-24. The qualifying rounds of the tournament will begin on November 20, and the main draw from November 21- 23 while the final will be played on November 24.

It will be supported by the Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys, and conducted by the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA).

The tournament will see ace shuttlers compete in all formats of the game. Iran's Fariba Madadi will be the referee for this edition and the tournament will award a total prize money of USD 25,000.

It is also sanctioned by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and the Badminton Asia Confederations (BAC).

Infosys Foundation Chairperson, Sudha Murty, said that sports is an integral part of education.

"Real education to me is one that is holistic. Physically and mentally a young academic should continuously seek to learn and sports is an integral part of that education. PPBA is one of the most well-known sports academies in India, which encourages and promotes talent in Badminton, especially focusing on those who have seen economic hardships and yet, are determined to pursue this sport," Murty said.

"That is the reason Infosys Foundation decided to join hands with PPBA to help hone these brilliant, talented youngsters, so that they shine in Badminton, globally. The Infosys Foundation India International Challenge is a unique platform where badminton sportspersons from across the world will meet, exchange ideas and endeavor to learn from each other," Murty added. (ANI)

