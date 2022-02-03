28 sports included in youth-focused Los Angeles Olympics Initial Sports Programme

Lausanne [Switzerland], February 3 (ANI): The Initial Sports Programme of the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 will be composed of 28 sports, including skateboarding, sport climbing, and surfing, with a strong focus on youth.

It was approved on Thursday by the 139th Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Beijing.

Skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing, all youth-focused sports, made their Olympic debut successfully at Tokyo 2020 and all of them have deep roots in California.

The IOC Session also acknowledged additional proposals from the IOC Executive Board (EB), recommended by the Olympic Programme Commission (OPC), which considered sport-specific issues, as well as the impact on the overall cost and complexity of the Games:

"Pathways for boxing, weightlifting and modern pentathlon to be potentially included in the LA28 Initial Sports Programme at the IOC Session in 2023," stated IOC in an official release.





The IOC and the LA28 Organising Committee renewed their joint commitment to prioritising a reduction in the cost and complexity of hosting the Games, including a review of each sport's disciplines, which will be finalised prior to the IOC Session in 2023, in consultation with LA28 and the IFs.

With regard to football, the IOC will continue to monitor the evolution of the international match calendar.

Boxing, weightlifting and modern pentathlon may potentially be included in the LA28 Initial Sports Programme by the IOC Session in 2023 if by then the respective IFs have demonstrated to the IOC's satisfaction that they have satisfactorily addressed the areas specified by the EB on 9 December 2021.

This timeline will provide the IBA , the IWF and the UIPM with the additional time needed to effectively implement the critical reforms that have been announced by the respective IFs, and allow further consideration by the IOC EB. (ANI)

