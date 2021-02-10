31st State 'Thang-Ta' Championship underway in Manipur

Imphal (Manipur) [India], February 10 (ANI): The 31st edition of the State Thang-Ta Championship is underway at Thang-Ta Shanglen, Yumnam Huidrom in Imphal West. Thang-Ta is an indigenous martial arts game from Manipur.

The championship which began on February 7 is being organised by Huyel Langlon Thang-Ta Association, Manipur. The tournament will continue till February 12.

A total of 759 contestants including 76 officials, 437 boys, 246 girls Thang-Ta players from 42 Thang-Ta institutes across the state including (institutes from Ukhrul and Jiribam), are competing in the championship.



The game is played under various category including Phunaba Ama, Phunaba Anishuba, Thanglon and Khonglon-Khutlon, Thang-Haiba among others.

"We will select the participants for the upcoming national-level Thang-Ta tournament," informed the president of Huyel Langlon Thang-Ta Association H Premkumar Singh.

Premkumar further said, "I am happy that Thang-Ta is now being included in the fourth edition of Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG)."

Earlier, the government had approved the inclusion of four indigenous sports Gatka, Kalaripayattu, Thang-Ta, and Mallakhamba in KIYG which is to be held in November this year. (ANI)

