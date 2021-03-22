33,552 people have registered on NTSP portal, informs Rijiju

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports on Monday, in a written reply, informed Rajya Sabha that a total of 33,552 people have registered on the National Talent Search Portal (NTSP) so far.

"The awareness among the sportspersons about the portal can be assessed from the fact that so far 17,33,534 individuals have accessed the home page of the portal out of which 33,552 individuals have registered on it," Rijiju said in his written reply.

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports through SAI had launched NTSP to provide a platform for young sportspersons of the country. With an aim to attract talented sportspersons from all over the country, the portal was launched.



The portal was launched by the Vice President of India on August 28, 2017. The NTSP allows access to talented sportspersons from any part of the country to upload their online applications in their desired sports discipline for admission in sports centres run by SAI under its various sport's promotional schemes.

Rijiju had on Friday said that the ministry is planning to send the Indian Olympic contingent in advance for the Tokyo Games so that the athletes get acclimatise to the conditions.

"Only three months are left for the Olympic Games. Athletes are giving their best to book their seats for the Olympics and do well for the country. The ministry is also planning to send the Olympic team in advance so that they would get time to adjust to the climate over there. They will be able to train in those conditions which will help them during the competition," Rijiju told ANI.

"Arrangements are being made for our athletes and their team (technical), they will be put up in different locations in Japan. Right now, some of them are still participating in tournaments. There are some qualification events happening.

"But we have made a detailed plan for it. I have spoken to the Indian Olympic Association and we have a committee headed by me to plan and prepare for the Olympics and the entire management. The athletes will be able to train and practice wherever they will stay," he added. (ANI)

