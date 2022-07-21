36 sports at National Games Gujarat 2022, seeks to promote Sports for Unity

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced that the National Games Gujarat 2022, will see a total of 36 sports and participation from all 28 states and eight Union Territories as it seeks to promote the theme 'Sports for Unity'.

The National Games will take place between September 27 and October 10 in six cities of Gujarat - Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar, as announced recently by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

In the previous 35th Games in Kerala, there were 33 sports on the roster. In another first and continuing with the country's push towards promoting indigenous sports as seen in the recently concluded Khelo India Youth Games, Mallakhamba and Yogasana have been included in the schedule.



Elaborate plans have been laid out by the Gujarat Olympic Association in consultation with the IOA to build up support for the Games.

"These are going to be the best ever National Games by far. The Gujarat Government ably supported by their State Olympic Association and other officials are already working day and night to make the Games a spectacle for fans as well as a showcase of Gujarat's ability, infrastructure, culture and traditions," said Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General, IOA in a statement.

"The IOA is and will always stand steadfastly by them to ensure proper coordination on technical matters as well as sharing experience and expertise wherever necessary," he added.

The Games due to various unavoidable reasons are happening after a gap of five years. Services Sports Control Board topped the medal charts in each of the three previous editions. (ANI)

