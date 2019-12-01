3rd edition of Khelo India Youth Games to begin from Jan 10

Guwahati [Assam], Nov 30 (ANI): The third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games will begin from January 10 next year here.

The launch ceremony held on Saturday marked the unveiling of the composite logo of the 3rd edition of the Games, the players' jersey, the games' mascots and the theme song at the Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium.

The event was attended by Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports (Independent Charge), Government of India, Kiren Rijiju. Hima Das, Swapna Burman and Lovlina Borgohain were also present during the event.

Over 10,000 participants from across the county will compete in 451 medal events and the coveted purse in 20 sport disciplines, two more than last year.

The two new disciplines are cycling and lawn bowls.

During the event, Sonowal said: "I am delighted to welcome the Khelo India Youth Games to Assam. The Games will surely inspire all the children in the state as well as the entire North-East region to take up sports and bring glory for themselves, our state and indeed our country."

"We assure each participating athlete a wonderful experience in our state which is known for its rich culture and hospitality. We are equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure to make it a memorable experience for all the participants," he added.

Rijiju said Khelo India Youth Games is one of the most empowering initiatives of the Indian government.

"The Khelo India Youth Games is one of the most empowering initiatives of the Indian government that hopes to not only give a platform to youngsters from all over the country to make a future in sport, but also to build India into a sporting nation," Rijiju said.

"I invite every sports-loving and talented youngster to grab this opportunity and begin his or her journey towards excellence. Playing sport is also a great way to build one's character and have a fitter body and mind," he added.

Das thanked the government for its vision and urged youngsters to make the most of this 'golden opportunity'.

"This is the biggest boost for us athletes not just in terms of scholarships but also in terms of moral encouragement and motivation. I thank the Government for its vision and want to urge every youngster interested in sport to make the most of this golden opportunity," Das said.

Last year, Maharashtra bagged the winners' mantle, bagging 85 Gold, 62 Silver and 81 Bronze medals. In the inaugural year, Haryana emerged as the winner.

Around 3,000 talented athletes have already benefitted from the Khelo India Scheme, each of them winning a scholarship of Rs 5 lakh per annum, with Rs 1.2 lakh going directly into their account, annually for eight years. (ANI)

