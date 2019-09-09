5,500 participants from 27 countries take part in Ladakh Marathon

Leh (Ladakh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Nearly 5,500 participants from 26 countries and 27 states of India took part in the eighth edition of Ladakh Marathon that concluded on Sunday.

The 72-kilometre marathon, Khardungla Challenge was completed on Friday, followed by events held in three categories -- Full Marathon (42 kilometres), Half Marathon (21 kilometres) and Run for Fun (seven kilometres) on Sunday.

Recognised by the Association of International Marathon and Distant Races (AIMS), the Ladakh Marathon, was organised by a local tour operator 'Rimo Expedition' with the support of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army and the Grand Dragon Ladakh.

After becoming a full member of AIMS in 2015, Ladakh Marathon has earned a place on the global marathon calendar, enabling Ladakh to foster and promote distance running.

Founder-Director Rimo Expeditions, Chewang Motup Goba, who founded Ladakh's annual mega sports event in 2012, expressed his gratitude to the stakeholders for their tremendous support.

"We are really happy that the eighth edition has been successful. It's been great participation from all runners from different parts of the world. We had runners from 26 countries and 27 states of India. Close to 5,500 people participated in this marathon. We are hoping that in the coming years, this event will touch greater heights," he told ANI.

Goba also thanked village levels' societies for their contribution in making the marathon a success. (ANI)