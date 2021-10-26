5th Elite Women's National Boxing C'ship: RSPB boxer Manju Rani sails into semis

Hisar (Haryana) [India], October 25 (ANI): Extending her winning run, Railway Sports Promotion Board's (RSPB) boxer Manju Rani on Monday entered the 48kg semi-finals with a decisive 5-0 win over Punjab's Minakshai in the fifth Elite Women's National Boxing Championships.

The 21-year-old Manju, who won the silver medal on debut at the 2019 World Championships, packed power that certainly took her opponent from Punjab completely by surprise, as she had no answers to Manju's precise punches.

Another boxer who made it to the semi-finals of the 48kg category was Tamil Nadu's S Kalaivani. She beat Himachal Pradesh's Jyotika Bisht by a similar margin in the quarter-finals bout.



Another performer of the Day 5 was Assam's Jamuna Boro, who entered the last-4 stage in the 54kg category with a dominating 5-0 win over Gayatri Kasnyal of Uttarakhand. The 2019 World Championships bronze medallist Jamuna was too quick for Gayatri, who often found herself on the wrong foot while attempting to evade Jamuna's jabs.

In the 52kg category, the 2019 Asian Championships bronze medallist Telangana's Nikhat Zareen put up an impressive show against Assam's Manju Basumatary and made her way into the semi-finals with a comfortable 5-0 victory.

Equally powerful was RSPB's Shiksha in the 54kg category. She outperformed the reigning youth world champion Babyrojisana Naorem of Manipur 5-0 to progress into the semis.

In the 50kg category, Punjab's Komal continued her fine showing and entered the semis after beating Maharashtra's Anjali Gupta 5-0.

The gold and silver medallists will earn themselves a place in the national coaching camp. The remaining two names for the camp in each category will be selected on the basis of performances in the selection trials, which will take place after the nationals. (ANI)

