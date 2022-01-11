6 boxers including Mary Kom part of National Boxing Coaching Camp

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Amit Panghal, Vikas Krishan and MC Mary Kom are among six Olympians who have been added to the ongoing National boxing Coaching Camps in the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (Patiala) and the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here. The camps will continue till March 14.

Three Services boxers Amit Panghal, Manish Kaushik and Satish Kumar, Vikas Krishan (All India Police) and Ashish Kumar (Himachal Pradesh) have now been included in the men's camp in Patiala while Manipur's MC Mary Kom will join the women's camp at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.



The Olympian boxers will now join the camps, which started on January 3 with only those who had competed in the National Championships. With the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games drawing close, Sports Authority of India approved the inclusion recommended by the Boxing Federation of India.

As many as 63 men boxers across different weight categories and 27 coaching and support staff have been in the National Camp in NIS, Patiala while 57 women boxers, including Olympic Games bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain and 25 coaching and support staff are already in the National Camp in the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here.

The two National Camps, are part of the continuing preparation of the boxing contingent and are part of the approved annual training calendar by MYAS and SAI. (ANI)

