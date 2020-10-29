96 pc athletes report to SAI NCOEs, resume training for Olympic 2024

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): With sporting activities being resumed in Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) across the country to train athletes for the 2024 Olympics, 96 per cent of trainees have already reported to their respective NCOEs and training centres in Aurangabad, Bhopal, Bangalore, Delhi, Lucknow, Rohtak and Sonepat.

Earlier when training camps had begun to resume, athletes who have already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics had rejoined their respective NCOEs and STCs. In view of COVID-19, athletes who are joining the camps will be in mandatory quarantine and take the RT-PCR test.

Some trainees could not join immediately and will be joining after Diwali. Trainees, once inside the NCOE bio-bubble will not be allowed to leave the camps, owing to safety issues. Therefore, athletes were given the option of joining on November 1, 2020 or after Diwali.



Speaking about this phase of resumption of sports, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju said, "Our Tokyo-bound athletes are already training and I am happy that in this phase too so many athletes have also joined the camp. This shows that athletes have complete confidence in the SOP prepared by SAI to resume sporting activities and have therefore reported to training camps with great eagerness. The safety of our athletes is of primary importance and all measures will be taken to ensure they can train in a safe environment."

"With elaborate safety precautions in place, including colour coding and zoning of the centres to ensure that athletes do not come into contact with outsiders, all safety measures have been taken as per Health Ministry guidelines and the state health protocol to ensure that trainees have a safe environment to reside and train in," the SAI said in a release.

Additionally, the SAI authorities reached out to all athletes and their parents to apprise them about the Standard operating procedures (SOPs) that are in place which have to be followed prior to and after joining the SAI centres," it added.

The SAI has also made transport arrangements for the athletes to their NCOEs/SAI training centres. Athletes who have to travel beyond 500 km are provided with an air ticket while those who are stationed less than 500 km may travel by train in third AC. (ANI)

