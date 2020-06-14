'A talented actor gone too soon': Sports fraternity mourns demise of Sushant Singh Rajput

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Sports fraternity on Sunday expressed grief and shock over the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide at his Bandra residence.

Rajput committed suicide by hanging himself on Sunday, Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Sharma confirmed. However, no suicide note has been recovered from his residence, as per the police and further investigation is underway.

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and wrote: "Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput. Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP."

"Totally shaken and shocked to hear the news of #SushantSinghRajput passing away. Can't imagine what someone must be going through #RIP," former cricketer Mohammad Kaif tweeted.

Indian boxer Vijender Singh said the sudden demise of Rajput is 'extremely' shocking.

"Extremely shocked why #SushantSinghRajput," Singh tweeted.

Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal wrote, "Gone way too soon. It's shocking and even more sad to lose such a young talented actor and a human. You will be missed on screen dhoni. #SushantSinghRajput."

Former spinner Anil Kumble extended condolences to Rajput's family and friends. "Shocked and saddened to hear about the death of #SushantSinghRajput Condolences to his family and friends. A talented actor gone too soon," Kumble tweeted.

Originally from Bihar, Rajput started off his career with television and gained popularity with Ekta Kapoor's TV serial 'Pavitra Rishta', while acting alongside actor Ankita Lokhande.

He made his debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kai Po Che', and went on to act in several blockbuster hits such as 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'PK' and 'Kedarnath'. Rajput was last seen in 'Chhichhore' alongside Shraddha Kapoor. (ANI)

