Abhinav Bindra, Rijiju hail 'true champion' Krishna Nagar for bagging gold at Paralympics

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): Olympic Gold Medallist Abhinav Bindra and Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju lavished praise on Krishna Nagar after the Indian shuttler won a gold medal at the ongoing Paralympic Games on Sunday.

Krishna clinched the gold medal after defeating Chu Man Kai 2-1 in the men's singles SH6 -final match.

Rijiju congratulated Krishna on the gold medal win and said the country is proud of him.

"Another super news has come from #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics. Congratulations to Krishna Nagar on winning a thrilling Gold medal in the Badminton Men's Singles SH6. India is proud of you Krishna," Rijiju tweeted.



Abhinav Bindra said Krishna played like a "true champion" as he kept staging comebacks in the finals of the Paralympics.

"Krishna Nagar gets India's 2nd badminton Gold at the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics after a fabulous match in the SH6 final! Played like a true champion and kept fighting back from tough situations! Many Congratulations," Bindra tweeted.

Battling it out on Court 1, the second-seed Indian overwhelmed Chu Man Kai in three sets by 21-17, 16-21, 21-17 in 43 minutes. This is India's fifth gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.

On Saturday, shuttler Pramod Bhagat clinched the gold medal after defeating Great Britain's Daniel Bethell by 2-0 in the men's singles SL3 -- final.

The top-seed Indian overwhelmed the second-seed Daniel Bethell in straight sets by 21-14 and 21-17 in 45 minutes. This was India's first medal in badminton at the Tokyo Paralympics. (ANI)

