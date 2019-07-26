Abhinav Bindra (L) with Rana Sodhi (R) (Photo/Rana Sodhi Twitter)
Abhinav Bindra (L) with Rana Sodhi (R) (Photo/Rana Sodhi Twitter)

Abhinav Bindra will guide athletes in Patiala Sports University

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 20:58 IST

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 26 (ANI): Punjab Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Rana Sodhi on Friday said that the state government will use the abundant talent and expertise of Abhinav Bindra to guide budding athletes in the new proposed Sports University in Patiala.
Sondhi's remark came after he interacted with Padma Bhushan and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award winner Abhinav Bindra in his office at the Punjab Civil Secretariat.
"The proposals have been made to establish a new High-Performance Centre that can assess and Train the Physical Parameters of an Athlete using Data and Real-Time Visual Feedback.
Technology would enable athletes to access Sport-Specific training routines customized for them by a team of Sports Medicine Consultants Physiotherapists, Sports Scientists, and Data Analysts," Sodhi said.
"State Government will be looking to support the plan with the help of a corporate sponsor. Such initiatives would certainly steer Punjab towards glory in the sporting arena," Sodhi added.
The Olympic gold medallist on the occasion also saw the gallery of photographs of eminent sportspersons, including his pictures in the minister's room, who have carved out a niche for themselves as well as brought laurels to Punjab.

The minister also recalled the memories of the Beijing Olympics (2008) in which Bindra won India's first individual gold medal where the minister was also present. The minister also recalled the journey of Bindra from his days at the Doon School right till his becoming Olympic Champion. (ANI)

