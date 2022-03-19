Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani enters final of Asian Billiards Championship 2022

Doha [Qatar], March 19 (ANI): Indian cueist Pankaj Advani faced stiff competition against Pauk Sa of Myanmar in the semi-final match of the Asian Billiards Championship 2022. In the first game, Pankaj missed after scoring 18 points. Pauk Sa imposed a well-crafted break of 71 points though Pankaj secured the first game having a counter break of 82 points.

In the second game, Pankaj sent a century break to obtain a 2-0 lead. He was moving ahead with 30 points in the third frame when Pauk Sa took control and crafted a break of 70 points and then in next visit the balance points to cut the deficit. This put him in a commanding position and in the next game, he made an uninterrupted century break to level the match.



However, Pankaj countered him with the break of 101 to lead but Pauk Sa made another strong comeback. He missed on 97 and Pankaj recovered to obtain a 4-2 lead.

In the next two games, Pauk Sa made decent breaks of 61 and 67 points to level the match to pull Pankaj into the decider. The deciding game was a crucial one for Pankaj when Pauk Sa was in all control but when he missed after 48 points, Pankaj showed his class and returned with an uninterrupted break of 100 points to secure his berth in the finals for the Asian Billiards 2022.

The Man of records Pankaj Advani said, "I am enthralled to discover the further matches of the Asian Championship 2022. So far it has been full of unpredictable moments. All my competitors have demonstrated their best efforts in it. I've so far tried to focus on my individual game and hoping for the best to come out in the finals." (ANI)

