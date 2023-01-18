Ace Indian wrestlers stage protest against WFI at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Ace grappler Bajrang Punia and nearly a dozen wrestlers began their protest against the Wrestling Federation of India at Jantar Mantar here on Wednesday.

Punia took to Twitter and wrote, "The federation's job is to support the players, take care of their sporting needs. If there is a problem, it has to be solved. But what to do if the federation itself creates the problem? Now we have to fight, we will not back down."

India's top wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Sangeeta Phogat, Sonam Malik and Anshu were seen in a picture posted by Bajrang Punia on his Twitter account.

"Sportspersons work hard to win medals for the country, but the Federation has done nothing but let us down. Players are being harassed by imposing arbitrary laws," Sakshee Malikkh tweeted.

"The player wants self-respect and prepares for the Olympics and big games with full vigor, but if the federation does not support him, the morale breaks down, but now we will not bow down, we will fight for our rights," Sangeeta Phogat tweeted and Vinesh Phogat tweeted the same.

The way the WFI operates is not satisfactory to the wrestlers.

The Wrestling Federation of India is headed by Brij Bushan Singh - a Lok Sabha MP from the country's ruling BJP, as the President. (ANI)