Ace shuttler PV Sindhu parts ways with coach Park Tae-Sang

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu and her coach Park Tae-Sang have parted ways, the South Korean confirmed on his social media account on Friday.

Sindhu won three BWF World Tour titles under Park Tae-Sang, including the Syed Modi International, the Swiss Open, and the Singapore Open.

Park on his Instagram handle said, "I came back to Hyderabad a few days ago. And I want to say thank you to everyone who worried about my father. To be honest, my father's condition is not good yet. So I felt heavy walking back to India."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PARK TAESANG (@taesang2734)



"I'd like to talk about my relationship with PV Sindhu, which many people have asked about. She has made disappointing moves in all recent matches, and as a coach, I feel responsible. So she wanted a change and said she would find a new coach. I decided to respect and follow her decision. I'm sorry that I can't be with her until the next Olympics, but now I'm going to support her from afar. I will remember every moment with her. I would like to thank everyone who has been supporting and encouraging me," he further added.

Park Tae-Sang was the South Korean national team's coach from 2013 until 2018. In 2019, he joined the India national team and began coaching men's singles players. PV Sindhu was coached by the South Korean throughout the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, where she earned bronze and gold medals.

Sindhu damaged her ankle during her gold medal run in Birmingham, causing her to miss the 2022 BWF World Tour Finals.

Sindhu lost in the first round of the Malaysia Open and the India Open upon her return to the sport in January 2023. The qualification period for the 2024 Paris Olympics begins on May 1, 2023, and ends on April 28, 2024.

She is currently at number nine in the women's singles players' world rankings. (ANI)