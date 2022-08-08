Achanta Sharath Kamal, Nikhat Zareen to be India's flagbearers in CWG 2022 closing ceremony

Birmingham [UK], August 8 (ANI): Table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal and boxer Nikhat Zareen will be India's flagbearers at the closing ceremony of CWG 2022, as per sources from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Achanta Sharath Kamal has had a great Commonwealth Games 2022 so far, in which he has captured three medals so far, including two gold and a silver.

He was part of the gold medal-winning men's team which won the gold medal. Indian men's table tennis team clinched the gold medal defeating Singapore 3-1 in the final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on August 2.

He also captured a gold medal in the mixed doubles category with Sreeja Akula. The Indian table tennis duo of Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula registered a 3-1 win over the Malaysian pair of Javen Choong and Karen Lyne 11-4, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6 on Sunday.

On the same day, the Indian men's doubles duo of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran bagged the silver medal in the men's doubles final.

The Indian duo clinched the silver medal after losing to Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford of England 11-8, 8-11, 3-11, 11-7, 4-11.

On Monday, he has a chance to win a gold medal in the men's singles category when he takes on Liam Pitchford of England.

On the other hand, Nikhat Zareen, who won the IBA Women Boxing World Championships back in May this year, continued her fine form to clinch her gold in her first Commonwealth Games ever.

Zareen captured the country's third consecutive boxing gold medal of the day by defeating Carly MC Naul of Northern Ireland in the final of women's 50kg (Light Flyweight) at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.

Zareen lived up to her 'world champion' status as she dominated Carly across all three rounds. She won by 5-0 on basis of points scored.

The ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 which started in Birmingham from July 28 will conclude today. (ANI)