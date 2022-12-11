Achinta Sheuli withdraws from World Weightlifting Championships in Bogota due to hamstring injury

Bogota [Colombia], December 11 (ANI): Achinta Sheuli, the 2022 Commonwealth Games winner, withdrew from the World Weightlifting Championships in Bogota, Colombia after pulling his hamstring moments before the competition began.

The Indian weightlifter was ready to participate in Group C for men, 73 kg. Sheuli was forced to leave the competition after pulling his left hamstring during warm-ups.

Earlier, Sheuli was able to lift a competition record and personal best of 143 kg in snatch at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in August despite dealing with a lingering hamstring issue since last year. He won the gold medal by lifting 170kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 313kg, as per the Olympics website.

The 2022 World Weightlifting Championships is the first of several competitions that will serve as Olympic Games qualifiers for Paris 2024. Based on their results, the weightlifters competing at the event will be able to gain significant Olympic Qualification Ranking (OQR) points.



The top 10 weightlifters, one from each nation in each weight category, will be given Olympic quotas after the qualification cycle concludes in April 2024, based on their top three results at the qualifying competitions.

The lone Indian to take home a medal at the world championships this year is Mirabai Chanu, who won the silver medal for Tokyo 2020. Earlier this week, Chanu, a 2017 World champion, took home a silver medal in the women's 49kg category.

Bindyarani Devi, a Commonwealth Games silver medallist in the women's 55kg, competed in the 59kg and finished 25th with a combined lift of 200kg (86kg snatch +114kg clean and jerk).

Chanambam Rishikanta Singh came 22nd in men's 61kg with a lift of 265kg (117kg snatch + 148kg clean and jerk). Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Gurdeep Singh is slated to compete in the men's +109kg category.

The World Weightlifting Championships 2022 will conclude on December 16. (ANI)

