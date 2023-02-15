After thrilling Bengaluru leg, Prime Volleyball League gears up for Hyderabad leg

Hyderabad (Telangana)[India], February 15 (ANI): The action-packed season 2 of Prime Volleyball League thrilled fans across Bengaluru city over the past week. A total of 10 games were played in a span of nine days as hundreds of volleyball supporters gathered at the stadium each day to witness the exciting sporting action.

But now, the tournament is set to kick off in the city of Hyderabad, with the second leg set to kick off on Wednesday, with the hosts Hyderabad Black Hawks ready to go head-to-head against Kochi Blue Spikers.

Prime Volleyball League CEO Joy Bhattacharjya addressed a Press Conference a day before the start of the action at the Lemon Tree Premier hotel in Hyderabad and spoke on what the fans in the city can expect from the league this time around.

"We enjoyed tremendous success in Bengaluru as fans came in numbers to enjoy the thrilling volleyball action. We are now coming to Hyderabad again, we were here last time but it was during Covid. We already have a huge fan base in the city and we are excited to see fans back in the stands here," he said.

Hyderabad Black Hawks Principal owner Abhishek Reddy also spoke at the press conference and gave a brief glimpse of his vision for the franchise in the years to come.



"Our goal has always been to bring excitement into people's lives. Volleyball is as much entertainment as a sport. Each season, we try to push the limits higher and try things beyond the expected norm of a host city. Over the next seven days, you will see what we and the city of Hyderabad have in store for you, as well as a glimpse of what's to come next season," he said.

Meanwhile, ahead of their first game at home, Hyderabad Black Hawks skipper SV Guru Prashanth said that his side is aware of what Kochi Blue Spikers are capable of, and will plan their strategies accordingly. Hyderabad has so far played three games in the season, having won one.

"We have seen Kochi Blue Spikers perform on the court, and we see them at training. We know what their strengths are and we know how we have to plan to counter that. We are ready to give the home fans a great show to watch," Guru said.

Kochi Blue Spikers' captain Vipul Kumar said that his team has learned from their errors in the first two games and will find a way to bounce back. Kochi have so far lost both their games in the season.

"We want to show that we are not a team to be taken lightly. We have strong players in our ranks. While things did not work out for us in the first couple of games, we have learned from them and we are prepared to cause an upset," Vipul said.

Hyderabad Black Hawks will be up against Kochi Blue Spikers at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on the opening day of the Hyderabad leg of the Prime Volleyball League from 1900 hrs IST on Wednesday. (ANI)

