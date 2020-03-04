AIBA postpones Congress in Budapest due to coronavirus outbreak

Lausanne [Switzerland], Mar 4 (ANI): The International Boxing Association (AIBA) on Wednesday postponed its congress for a period of three months in view of novel coronavirus outbreak.

The decision to postpone the congress was taken through e-mail vote.

"Extraordinary AIBA Congress, scheduled in Budapest on March, is postponed for a three-month period because of Coronavirus outbreak. AIBA Executive Committee took this decision by e-mail vote due to the force majeure," the AIBA said in a statement.

The AIBA congress was scheduled to take place in March but now it will be held on June 20.

"AIBA National Federations are invited to attend an Extraordinary AIBA Congress on June 20th, 2020 in Budapest, Hungary," the statement further said.

As a result of postponement of congress, the tenure of AIBA Interim President Dr. Mohamed Moustahsane has been extended.

"With the latest development of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe, many Governments are considering restrictive measures including cancellation of events in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, bearing in mind that such measures and recommendations are in constant evolution", Moustahsane said in a statement.

AIBA postponed the congress following the concerns raised by Hungarian Health Authorities regarding coronavirus outbreak.

"Furthermore, AIBA received a letter from the Hungarian Boxing Federation asking AIBA to postpone the AIBA Extraordinary Congress due to concerns raised by Hungarian Health Authorities with respect to the evolution of the coronavirus outbreak and the risk related to the presence at the AIBA Extraordinary Congress of delegates from countries "at-risk".

The Hungarian Boxing Federation confirmed its willingness to host the AIBA Extraordinary Congress in June 2020," it added.

Earlier, AIBA canceled AIBA European Forum 2020 in Assisi, Italy due to coronavirus outbreak. The Forum was scheduled for February 29. (ANI)

