AIBA says Rio 2016 boxing bouts manipulated, confirms sporting integrity reforms

Lausanne [Switzerland], September 30 (ANI): The International Boxing Association (AIBA) on Thursday revealed the findings of an independent investigation which has "identified a system for manipulating the results of bouts at the Rio 2016 boxing tournament".

Professor Richard McLaren was appointed by AIBA as part of the recognition by the current AIBA leadership that governance, sporting integrity and financial integrity were not previously satisfactory and that there was a need for reform.

According to AIBA, Prof. McLaren will investigate not only the Rio 2016 boxing tournament but also all key events till now to reach full transparency.

"Professor McLaren and his team have identified a system for manipulating the results of bouts at the Rio 2016 boxing tournament. I am determined to ensure that boxers receive a fair fight. This determination is demonstrated by AIBA's clear commitment to uncovering the truth and acting on it," said AIBA President Umar Kremlev in a statement.

"We must now carefully examine the report and see what steps are needed to ensure justice. What is important is that we make sure the mechanisms are in place to show that results are above suspicion," he added.



AIBA said McLaren Global Sport Solutions (MGSS) will continue its work, investigating more recent boxing tournaments and also the activity of individuals previously involved in the management and administration of the governing body.

"AIBA hired Professor McLaren because we have nothing to hide. We will work to incorporate any helpful recommendations that are made," continued President Kremlev.

"We will also take legal advice with regard to what action is possible against those found to have participated in any manipulation. There should be no place in the AIBA family for anyone who has fixed a fight," he added.

According to the statement, referees, judges and technical officials being appointed to the upcoming AIBA Men's World Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia now face "tough" selection criteria, including background and other checks conducted by MGSS.

A random selection element has been introduced during the competition and further training will be carried out onsite, including but not limited to, a module on enhanced ethics and behavioural provisions. Comprehensive mechanisms are in place to evaluate scoring, and scoring is now displayed live during bouts. (ANI)

