AIBA Youth Men and Women's World C'ships: Indian boxers continue their ruthless run

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Extending splendid run, Indian boxers put up a phenomenal performance on yet another glorious day at the AIBA Youth Men's and Women's World Boxing Championships after as many as country's five pugilists made their way into the quarter-finals on the fifth day of the competition in Kielce, Poland.

Asian Junior Champion Biswamitra Chongtham led the Indian pugilists' onslaught in the men's section as he outclassed Khosroshahi Parvizi 5-0 to enter the 49 kg quarter-finals. Manipuri pugilist Biswamitra, who was impressive in the trials where he defeated Khelo India gold medallist, looked in complete control against the Irish boxer as he carried on with the momentum before finishing the bout in his favour.

Besides Biswamitra, Ankit Narwal also secured a place in the last-8 alongside Uttar Pradesh boxer Vishal Gupta (91kg) and Sachin (56kg), who hails from Bhiwani, Haryana.



Asian Youth silver medallist Haryana's Ankit defeated Polish boxer Oliwier Zamojski with a 4-1 split decision. However, Vishal and Sachin comfortably registered identical 5-0 victories against Croatia's Borna Loncaric and Jose Valdez of Columbia respectively.

Meanwhile, in the women's section, Gitika (48kg), who came into the match beating European Champion Diana Ermakova, continued her impressive form as she notched up a flawless 5-0 triumph against Kazakhstani boxer Arailym Marat to progress into the last-8 stage.

However, Nisha Gurjar (64kg) was the lone Indian who could not progress on Day 5 as she suffered a 1-4 loss against Latvia's Beatrise Rozentale in the pre-quarters.

The sixth day of the prestigious event, where India has fielded a strong 20-member team, will witness nine Indians in action. Appearing in the quarter-finals, five women -- Poonam (57kg), Alfiya Pathan (+81kg), Khushi (81kg), Gitika (48kg), and Vinka (60kg)--will look to make their way into the semi-finals and assure country medals. While Akash Gorkha (60kg), Manish (75kg), Sumit (69kg) and Vinit (81kg) will be seen playing in the men's pre-quarterfinals stage. (ANI)

